Uber driver strangled by passenger is rescued by JMPD

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2018
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday saved an Uber driver from robbers‚ says Michael Sun‚ the city’s MMC for Public Safety.

JMPD officers were patrolling in the vicinity of Eloff and Marshall streets in the city centre when they saw three people fighting inside a vehicle.

“JMPD quickly responded and found two suspects robbing an Uber driver‚” said Sun.

The driver‚ he said‚ told officers that one of the suspects had strangled him with a belt while he was driving.

They had wanted to rob him of his phone and money.

The JMPD arrested one of the suspects.

This is a developing story

