Help for mom who escaped a fiery death

Social media alerted public to plight of young woman with baby

Help has come for Sethu Mxadana, 29, who escaped with her infant from being burned alive at their Unit P family home when a relative apparently set the house alight. Neighbours posted on social media about the mother and baby who is now homeless and without clothes and food. Mxadana said the incident occurred amid a toxic relationship with the relative, with whom she lived in her aunt’s house before the aunt died.

