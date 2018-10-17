Help for mom who escaped a fiery death
Social media alerted public to plight of young woman with baby
Help has come for Sethu Mxadana, 29, who escaped with her infant from being burned alive at their Unit P family home when a relative apparently set the house alight. Neighbours posted on social media about the mother and baby who is now homeless and without clothes and food. Mxadana said the incident occurred amid a toxic relationship with the relative, with whom she lived in her aunt’s house before the aunt died.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.