Peaceful crowd gathers in Stutterheim
Traffic on the N6 is moving smoothly through Stutterheim. A peaceful crowd is gathering outside the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court where 18 people are appearing for public violence. The accused, mostly youth, were arrested on the second day of violent action that saw three government buildings, a mall and a clinic torched.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.