Pakati gets a roasting from King William's Towm community

Accused by angry crowd of favouring Mdantsane and East London

Disgruntled King William’s Town residents have lambasted Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati and his administration for neglecting them in favour of Mdantsane and East London. The accusations were fired directly at Pakati by an angry crowd at his first mayoral imbizo address of the year, held at the King William’s Town Victoria Grounds stadium on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.