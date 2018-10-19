Rain of blessings after pre-dawn radio plea

Premier and other kind listeners deliver home, food, clothes , water tank

When Abongile Blayi was 18 he made up his mind to cry out for help as he, his brother and their father were ill, cold, weak and hungry. The destitute family lived in a mud house in Bhakubha village in Mqanduli, and could barely afford their much-needed medicine, surviving together on one old age pension.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.