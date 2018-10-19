WSU set to produce accountants again
After losing accreditation for both its law and its bachelor of science degrees in prosthetics and orthotics, Walter Sisulu University had reason to celebrate on Thursday. This is because the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has given the university the thumbs up to offer its accountancy training.
