News

#CherylZondi sets South Africa alight

By TimesLIVE - 19 October 2018
“#CherylZondi” garnered more than 100‚000 Google search queries
“#CherylZondi” garnered more than 100‚000 Google search queries
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Hot on the heels of World Mental Health Awareness Day‚ it emerged that American singer‚ actress and producer Selena Gomez had been admitted to a mental health treatment facility after succumbing to a breakdown. South Africans who searched for the star generated more than 5‚000 “#SelenaGomez” search queries on Google‚ a tie with those who searched for “France vs Iceland” on Thursday.

While the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank did not pull as many global viewers as that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‚ it solicited a lot of internet interest in this country. The daughter of Britain’s Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had South Africans googling “#PrincessEugenieWedding” more than 50‚000 times on Friday‚ a tie with “#PikBotha”‚ whose name generated the same number of searches following his death.

At the weekend‚ football took the top spot for two consecutive days‚ with South Africans searching "#BafanaBafana" more than 50‚000 times on Saturday‚ when the team won 6-0 against Seychelles in their Afcon qualifier at the Stade Linite. "#MacufeCup" generated more than 10‚000 search queries on Sunday.

But it was Cheryl Zondi who set Google alight.

The testimony of Zondi‚ the first witness in the trial of rape- and human trafficking-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ who continued her appearance at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday‚ led South Africans to laud her as the voice of countless South African women who fall victim to sexual violence every day. “#CherylZondi” garnered more than 100‚000 Google search queries that day.

Bafana Bafana made it into the top search spot again on Tuesday‚ but for all the wrong reasons. This time the national team was unable to get any goals past Seychelles‚ resulting in a 0-0 draw at the Afcon qualifier. “Bafana Bafana” garnered 50‚000 searches. On Wednesday‚ amid waning chances of the national football team qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations‚ South Africans generated more than 10‚000 search queries for “Afcon 2019 qualifiers”.

Bafana Bafana’s next match‚ against Nigeria’s Super Eagles‚ will take place on November 16.

RELATED ARTICLES

Twitter reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as #Omotosotrial continues

Many South African's have applauded Cheryl Zondi's "strength and bravery" as she took to the dock in the trial against Nigerian pastor Timothy ...
News
2 days ago

Rape survivors treated unfairly in court‚ warns Commission for Gender Equality

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will approach the judiciary and the General Council of the Bar (GCB) to discuss the “unfair” treatment of ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Cheryl Zondi returns to stand in Timothy Omotoso case

The state's first witness in the case against televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso returns to the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Omotoso‚ #TotalShutdown supporters clash outside Port Elizabeth High Court

Judge Mandela Makaula on Wednesday afternoon wished the state’s first witness in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso luck for her exams as he ...
News
2 days ago

Judge interrupts Omotoso trial to reprimand wife in 'bright' dress

Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday when she was ...
News
3 days ago

Social media attacks on Omotoso lawyer 'are intimidation'

Observers who reacted with outrage to the cross-examination of an alleged rape victim by Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s lawyer might have broken ...
News
2 days ago

Omotoso defence reprimanded for asking 'unfair' questions

Gruelling cross-examination of the state’s first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused saw the ...
News
4 days ago

Omotoso a liar, predator, court told

Graphic details of how a 14- year-old girl was allegedly groomed into performing lewd sex acts on controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who ...
News
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Geyser cosy sparks revival fever
Pandemonium as taxi violence erupts in EL
X