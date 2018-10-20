Limpopo transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje says the horrific accident on the N1 between Kranskop and Middlefontein that claimed the lives of 27 people on Friday afternoon should be declared a disaster.

Makhurupetje called for the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) to prioritise the road as it has claimed a number of lives within a space of two months. Last month‚ on the same stretch of road‚ 21 people died in two separate accidents involving buses.

“What happened is a disaster and the accident happened in an area clearly demarcated as a high accident zone. Given the fact that this is a third accident to happen within a short space of time on the N1 road‚ we think it is now time for Sanral and the national government to declare a disaster on this road - as we cannot continue to lose lives in this manner‚” she said.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Saturday directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) accident construction team‚ working together with their provincial counterparts and the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ to swiftly conduct a full investigation ‚ including determining the roadworthy status of the truck which is said to have caused the crash.

Nzimande further directed Sanral to conduct an investigation to determine if road engineering might not be a contributory factor to the many crashes on this stretch of the road where the N1 narrows from Kranskop and Polokwane.

“All road users must be vigilant on our roads. Only a partnership between government‚ civil society and the private sector would see us winning the battle against road carnage‚” said Nzimande.Friday’s accident happened when a truck carrying cement bags travelling from Gauteng towards Polokwane in the north bound lane lost control after a tyre burst‚ colliding with four other vehicles - a 22-seater bus‚ a bakkie‚ a luxury vehicle and a SUV.

The accident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday afternoon. Paramedics arrived on the scene about an hour later.

Limpopo Transport spokesman‚ Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said most of those who died were travelling in the 22-seater bus.

“The department and police have made contact with the families of the deceased. We were greatly helped by the travelling list from the taxi associations‚” said Moremi-Taueatsoala.

He said two of those who died were young children.

“It is heart-breaking to announce that two of the deceased are children and they were travelling to Tembisa in that 22-seater bus. A few people survived and one had to be airlifted to Gauteng while two others had to be rushed to a private hospital in Polokwane‚” said Moremi-Taueatsoala.

“25 of the deceased died on spot while one person died at Modimolle’s FH Odendaal hospital‚” he said.Moremi-Taueatsoala said a meeting scheduled on Saturday in Bochum would determine what steps would be taken to assist the families.

“Stakeholders like our department officials‚ Road Accident Fund and SAPS will be meeting and to assist to identify the deceased. Some families have been contacted.”

Jacques Smalle of the Democratic Alliance in Limpopo said the party was deeply saddened by the accident and that no unroadworthy vehicle should be allowed to travel on the roads.

“This is but one of many accidents that have taken place in the province in the last few months and it is clear that road safety is not a priority for the failing ANC government.

“This leaves various questions about vehicle safety in the province and the efficient monitoring thereof by the government. Government must ensure that proper checks are in place and that vehicle safety is properly monitored to prevent further unnecessary loss of life‚” said Smalle.

Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.