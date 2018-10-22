East London's new R1bn factory hits ground running
A newly-built R1bn factory in East London has started production of the new generation DStv Explora. Arris International, a service provider for MultiChoice, has extended its contract with Yekani Manufacturing, which up until October had been producing Explora 1 and 2. Since the beginning of the month, the factory has also been producing Explora 3.
