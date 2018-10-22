WATCH | Bathabile Dlamini attends trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso
Minister Bathabile Dlamini, in summary, says now is a turning point and every woman in the country is obligated to protect any other woman from violence that affects every single woman be that in churches, jobs, and churches. #OmotosoTrial 📹 @landahpalezweni pic.twitter.com/RTLj8B8eED— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 22, 2018
Minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini was among those attending the trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso on Monday.
Dressed in black‚ Dlamini could be seen flanked by communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Eastern Cape premier Phumullo Masualle in the public gallery at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
“This is a turning point for everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women‚ especially the justice system‚” Dlamini said while addressing the public outside court.
Singer and activist Simphiwe Dana was also seen in the public gallery.
“I’m an activist and I was really touched by the case‚” Dana said‚ explaining why she was attending the trial.
Singer and gender activist #SimphiweDana explains why she is attending the #OmotosoTrial— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 22, 2018
The trial continues.
