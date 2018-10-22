Power outage in Wilsonia on Tuesday

Several businesses and households in Wilsonia will experience a power outage when Buffalo City Metro carries out maintenance at the Regent St mini- substation and Bert Kliping Place substation on Tuesday.

City manager Andile Sihlahla said the electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by BCM from 9am until 2pm.

He warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the outage period as the power may be restored at any time.“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”