“Who are you trying to look like?” Jacobs asked her in a Facebook message‚ in Afrikaans‚ on September 29.

Later the same day Smit wrote back: “What do you mean?”

On Monday Jacobs responded: “I mean‚ you’re a South Africa boere girl‚ but you want to look like a Kardashian??? And date k***rs??”

In reply‚ Smit detailed her plan for dealing with racists and bullies in 2018.

“I will NOT be glam shamed by a blissfully average and basic human being for wearing makeup or making any other conscious effort to look good.”

Smit said she was not a “boer” and did not culturally or socially identify as an Afrikaner. She added that interracial relationships were “beautiful”.

“It is my constitutional right to associate with whom I please.”

Smit contacted Life Healthcare‚ which Jacobs listed on Facebook as her employer‚ and reported a case at the Sandton police station.

Life Healthcare said in a statement on Twitter that Jacobs had resigned from Life Anncron Hospital in Klerksdorp‚ North West‚ in 2012.