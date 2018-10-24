Nineteen children were injured in two separate incidents when the cars they were travelling in were involved in accidents.

The first incident involved 17 children who were injured when the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a delivery vehicle in Bethlehem‚ Free State‚ on Tuesday.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with the Provincial Services‚ arrived on the scene to find numerous children‚ aged between 7 and 10‚ seated on the side of the road. The taxi and light delivery vehicle were found on the one side of the road‚” ER24 said in a statement.

The children‚ according to ER24‚ sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The children were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further treatment.”

In another incident‚ two boys aged 12 and 13 were injured on Tuesday afternoon when an SUV rolled in Ribbok Road in Mckenzie Park‚ Benoni.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the SUV on the side of the road. One boy was found inside the vehicle while the other was seated outside‚” ER24 said in a statement.

“The boys were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment. It is understood that one of the boys had been driving the vehicle when he lost control‚ causing the vehicle to roll.”