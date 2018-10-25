Missing teacher found murdered
An Eastern Cape school teacher who went missing after attending a church service on Tuesday afternoon was found dead near Matatiele on Wednesday. According to police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni, the 31-year-old woman was reported missing in Tshikitsha village, just outside Matatiele, by a member of her church.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.