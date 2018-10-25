School demands security
Pupils and parents march to department over constant break-ins
Fed up with constant burglaries at their school, Funulwazi Primary School in NU2 in Mdantsane is demanding security guards, cleaners and groundsmen as provided at former Model C schools. School governing body (SGB) members, pupils and parents marched to the department of education on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum of demands.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.