School demands security

Pupils and parents march to department over constant break-ins

Fed up with constant burglaries at their school, Funulwazi Primary School in NU2 in Mdantsane is demanding security guards, cleaners and groundsmen as provided at former Model C schools. School governing body (SGB) members, pupils and parents marched to the department of education on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum of demands.

