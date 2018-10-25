News

School demands security

Pupils and parents march to department over constant break-ins

By Aretha Linden - 25 October 2018

Fed up with constant burglaries at their school, Funulwazi Primary School in NU2 in Mdantsane is demanding security guards, cleaners and groundsmen as provided at former Model C schools. School governing body (SGB) members, pupils and parents marched to the department of education on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum of demands.

