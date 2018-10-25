Rangers get support as rhino poaching triples in E Cape

Between January and August,, the Eastern Cape lost 13 rhinos to poaching – compared to four killed during the same period in 2017. As the scourge of rhino poaching continues to increase, StopRhinoPoaching.com remains actively involved in the fight against it. Founding director Elise Serfontein was in East London on Wednesday to share some of the latest developments with regards to rhino poaching.

