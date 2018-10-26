Man arrested after allegedly having sex with a cat

A Verulam man was arrested on Friday for allegedly bestiality after his neighbour caught him naked and penetrating his pet cat.

Prem Balram‚ for security firm Reaction Unit South Africa‚ said that the man’s neighbour had raised the alarm.

“She informed the controller on duty that her neighbour was having sex with her pet cat.

“The woman had walked to his residence to investigate when she found the naked man holding the cat by rear legs and penetrating the animal‚” he said.

“The woman informed our officers that she wanted the man removed from the premises. Officers entered the home and found him dressing‚” he said.

Balram added that the SPCA had been called to attend to the injured animal.

“The suspect was handed over to the South African Police‚” he said.

Police spokespersons were not available for comment at the time of publishing.