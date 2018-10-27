Five suspects have been arrested during a police sting operation conducted in the Hoedspruit area in Limpopo after being found in possession of a hand grenade.

The men were intercepted on Friday by police who were following up on information about a suspicious vehicle travelling from Nkowankowa enroute to Hoedspruit with illegal explosives.“The vehicle was intercepted along the R40 road with five men inside. During the search‚ police confiscated one F1 hand grenade. A white Kia motor vehicle they were travelling in was also seized.

“The origin and destination on this explosive is still being determined although it is believed that this might be part of a syndicate on business robberies‚ using explosives to blow up safes‚” police said.

They sad the suspects would appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of possession of illegal explosives.

Meanwhile in the Dorset policing area outside Lephalale‚ members of the Provincial Stock Theft unit joined by the station members and local security officers arrested three suspects on Friday after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The members received information at about 9:45pm on Friday‚ about a suspicious vehicle moving around the area and acted upon it. The vehicle was spotted along the R33 road and was ordered to stop‚” police said.Police searched the vehicle and found a high-calibre rifle with six live ammunition rounds‚ a pair of gloves‚ an overall‚ an axe and three knives.

“It suspected that these suspects were on a mission to poach rhinos in the area.

“The suspects‚ aged between 32 and 42‚ will appear before Lephalale Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”