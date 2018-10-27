Former mayor bares soul in book
A story of humble beginnings, a rise to prominence and back to the beginning again, is how former Amathole District Municipality (ADM) mayor Nomasikizi Konza sums up her life story. Konza made headlines in May 2016 when she was arrested by the Hawks, together with a group of others, for the alleged fraud involving more than R6m which was allegedly wrongly channeled from her municipality coffers for, among others, a beauty pageant.
