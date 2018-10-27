More safety for children

In aftermath of Dros rape, popular family restaurants put children first

Following the much-publicised alleged rape of a seven-year-old at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria last month, a popular eatery has now increased security measures in its play area. Little visitors to the Spur Steak Ranches throughout the country, are now required to wear wrist bands which detail their names and that of their parent, the parent’s phone number, plus the table number they are seated at before they can enter the play area.

