#MandelaFuneralScandal: BCM CFO found guilty

BCM investigation finds Pillay guilty of illegally authorising R10m

Suspended Buffalo City Metro CFO Vincent Pillay faces the axe after an internal disciplinary hearin g found him guilty of illegally authorising payment of R10m for Nelson Mandela’s memorial services in 2013. He was found guilty on two charges of financial misconduct for his handling of a R10m payment to Victory Ticket, three days before Mandela’s funeral.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.