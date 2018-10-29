#MandelaFuneralScandal: BCM CFO found guilty
BCM investigation finds Pillay guilty of illegally authorising R10m
Suspended Buffalo City Metro CFO Vincent Pillay faces the axe after an internal disciplinary hearin g found him guilty of illegally authorising payment of R10m for Nelson Mandela’s memorial services in 2013. He was found guilty on two charges of financial misconduct for his handling of a R10m payment to Victory Ticket, three days before Mandela’s funeral.
