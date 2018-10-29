Three Mthatha men killed in hail of bullets

Police in Mthatha have appealed to the public to help with information that could help in tracking the killers of three men in Upper Tabase village near on Saturday. Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the three shooting victims were aged between 48 and 53. A fourth man, aged 63, and who was travelling with the three, was rushed to hospital.

