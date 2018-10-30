7 die as blazes erupt across the Garden Route

Makhanda moves to keep valuables from the path of the fire

Seven people, including a baby and two toddlers died in the blazes sweeping through areas of Wilderness around George. Emergency services reported the toll rose from four to seven on Monday night. It was initially reported that four people died in the wildfires. All seven deaths have been in the Karatara area.

