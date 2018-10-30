7 die as blazes erupt across the Garden Route
Makhanda moves to keep valuables from the path of the fire
Seven people, including a baby and two toddlers died in the blazes sweeping through areas of Wilderness around George. Emergency services reported the toll rose from four to seven on Monday night. It was initially reported that four people died in the wildfires. All seven deaths have been in the Karatara area.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.