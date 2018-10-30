It took five years‚ 80 designers‚ over 800 workers and R240-million in wages to construct one of South Africa’s engineering marvels - the iconic Mount Edgecombe interchange‚ north of Durban.

On Tuesday morning major routes leading from the R1.1-billion interchange were closed to allow for the official opening by transport minister Blade Nzimande‚ who described the interchange as a “veritable civil engineering work of art”.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) was awarded the contract for upgrading the old intersection of the N2 and M41 to ease traffic congestion‚ due to the expansion of the La Lucia Ridge and Umhlanga areas.

According to Sanral an additional 40‚000 vehicles were entering and leaving the N2 from the M41 daily‚ resulting in “substantial queuing of vehicles during the day”.

Two incrementally launched bridges are part of the interchange upgrade.