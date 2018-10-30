The body of murdered lawyer Pete Mihalik was removed from his R2.3m car on Tuesday five hours after he was killed outside his children’s school.

The crime scene outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point was concealed from reporters as the 50-year-old advocate was taken from his Mercedes-Benz by mortuary workers.

Police launched a manhunt for the killer and his getaway driver‚ who fled in a silver VW Polo.

Witnesses said the gunman fired at Mihalik through the driver’s door window around 7.35am as he was dropping his children at school. Two shots were heard but there was only one hole in the glass.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was treated for a bullet graze at nearby Somerset Hospital. The lawyer’s daughter‚ who was also in the car‚ was not injured.

“The shooter went up to the car window and just killed him‚” said a witness. Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

Another witness said the Polo‚ with GP number plates‚ sped away from the scene. “One man was in the vehicle as the other came running back. He got in as the car screeched away from the scene‚” said the man‚ who did not want to be named.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Detectives of the anti-gang unit and SAPS crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues following a shooting incident that occurred on the corner of Cavalcade and Thornhill roads in Green Point this morning at around 7.35am.

“According to reports‚ a 50-year-old man was shot in his head and fatally wounded in his vehicle by an unidentified suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo. The victim’s eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

A circular sent to Reddam parents said extra security had been arranged at the school. Specialist support staff and extra counsellors would be brought in‚ and parents could collect their children if they wished‚ it said.

Noorudien Hassan‚ with whom Mihalik worked on a number of gang-related matters‚ was gunned down outside his Lansdowne home in November 2016.

The man Mihalk referred to as “my little brother” was involved in several high-profile cases‚ and represented murder accused David Forbes as well as suspected drug peddlar Irshaad Laher.

Mihalik’s father‚ Janos‚ said: “Pete represented many a gangster. I think it [the shooting] has something to do with that.”

He said he last spoke with his son four weeks ago and had been looking forward to seeing him on his birthday next month.

Leading Cape Town defence attorney William Booth said: “I’m devastated. I’ve known [Mihalik] for many years‚ actually since he was a public prosecutor at Wynberg. It’s very sad‚ especially for his children.”

As well as Jason Rohde‚ the Johannesburg businessman accused of murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ at Spier in Stellenbosch in 2017‚ Mihalik’s clients include some of Cape Town’s leading alleged gangsters.

“High-flyer” gang leaders Mihalik represented include alleged Quinton “Mr Big” Marinus‚ Ralph Stanfield and Laher.

Marinus has been tried an acquitted of murder‚ robbery and abalone poaching and has had run-ins with the SA Revenue Service. Five years ago‚ his plush Plattekloof home was auctioned after a successful application by Sars for his sequestration. He owed Sars more than R2m.

Suspected 28s gang boss Stanfield was arrested this month after cops raided his garage in Bishop Lavis and found several stolen cars. He has also been embroiled in firearm and murder cases.