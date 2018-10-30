The case against former Luthuli House employee‚ Velile Present‚ and three of his co-accused has been postponed to November 13 at the Roodepoort Magistrates's Court.

During their brief appearance‚ state prosecutor Paseka Temeki asked the court for a delay as the state is waiting for instructions from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as to whether they can prosecute the four.

Present‚ together with Itumeleng Manama‚ Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondo‚ are accused of being behind a cash-in-transit heist that occurred in July in Soweto‚ during which they allegedly made off with more than R200‚000.

They were arrested a few days after the robbery and were kept behind bars‚ before being granted bail in September.

The four are currently out on R4‚000 bail each.

When making his ruling on their bail application‚ Magistrate John Baloyi labelled the state's case against the four as weak after it failed to present adequate evidence at that stage to prove the accused were behind the heist.

All well dressed in skinny jeans and well ironed shirts for their court appearance on Tuesday‚ Present together with his co-accused appeared calm and confident.