UPDATE | Son of top gang lawyer Pete Mihalik hurt in hit that killed father

One of Cape Town’s top criminal lawyers was shot dead on Tuesday while dropping his child at school.

Attorney Pete Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in what witnesses described as an execution outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point‚ his partner Bruce Hendricks told TimesLIVE

It is understood that Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was injured in the shooting. The lawyer also had a daughter‚ and it is understood that his wife committed suicide earlier this year.

Sources said Mihalik had bodyguards but “the shooter went up to the car window and just killed him”. Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

A photograph tweeted from the scene showed a single bullet hole in the driver's door window.