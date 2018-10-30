Gauteng police have arrested a man after he wielded a panga at a crowd during an anti-drug protest in Hillbrow at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Mduduzi Zondo said the incident happened at the corner of Quartz and Esselen streets in Hillbrow on Saturday afternoon.

In a video circulating on social media‚ the man is seen wielding the panga at the crowd before a police officer pounces on him. The officer takes out his firearm and points it at the man. The man then drops the panga.

Two other officers arrive‚ but the man appears to resist arrest. The officers then move him towards the van‚ shortly after which he was handcuffed.

“According to him [the suspect]‚ there was a march which took place in the area and there had been looting. So he said he was arming himself for the people [marchers] not to come close to him‚" Zondo said.

The man was charged with being in possession of a dangerous weapon and is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.