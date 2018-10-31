A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece.

Mthuthuzeli Rolisisu‚ 28‚ was sentenced to life imprisonment by Zwelitsha Regional Court on Monday after he repeatedly raped the girl until she fell pregnant.

“This gross violation and abuse occurred while the victim and the perpetrator were staying together in the same house (near) Keiskammahoek.

A case of rape was opened on 28 August 2013 and the suspect was arrested on the same day‚” the police said in a statement.

“Our collaborative approach as the Justice Cluster‚ especially between the investigation and prosecution is yielding good results‚” said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Ntshinga.