Pupils stoned during Mlungisi rioting

Mlungisi township pupils writing Grade 12 final examinations in town were pelted with stones by angry Mlungisi township rioters for being "traitors". The Dispatch saw a group of pupils from three high schools covering their heads as stones flew towards their direction. The pupils are braving missiles and insults to cross the Cumakala Bridge to and from exam venues.

