Stutterheim protesters clash with police, N6 open to traffic
Clashes have broken out between angry community members in Stutterheim and the Eastern Cape public order police on a hilly terrain between Mlungisi township and Stutterheim. The police so far have arrested two suspects for public violence. All roads to the township have been blockaded with burning tyres, tree logs and rocks, cutting off hundreds of people.
