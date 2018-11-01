Police arrest 4, seize firearms in Bizana

Four suspects aged between 27 and 42 years are due to appear before the Bizana Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition after a protest in Bizana on Wednesday. Eastern Cape police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni said: “Police were monitoring a protest in Bizana, they received information on illegal firearms in possession of the groups.

