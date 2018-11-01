UPDATE | Parents halt teaching at school over boy’s rape

Parents at Lukhanji Primary School in Komani stopped all teaching and learning at the school demanding the immediate removal of the two boys who allegedly raped a six-year-old boy at the school toilet three weeks ago. Parents arrived in numbers on Thursday morning and forced their way inside the school releasing the pupils to join the protest aimed at forcing the department of education to remove the two boys from the school.

