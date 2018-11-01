UPDATE | Parents halt teaching at school over boy’s rape
Parents at Lukhanji Primary School in Komani stopped all teaching and learning at the school demanding the immediate removal of the two boys who allegedly raped a six-year-old boy at the school toilet three weeks ago. Parents arrived in numbers on Thursday morning and forced their way inside the school releasing the pupils to join the protest aimed at forcing the department of education to remove the two boys from the school.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.