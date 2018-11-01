Two KwaZulu-Natal men appeared in Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of advocate Pete Mihalik.

Sizwe Niyalala‚ 26‚ and Nkosinathi Khumalo‚ 31‚ were charged with murder‚ attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. They were not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Hillary Boosen asked that the matter be postponed for seven days for further investigation. She asked that the men be held at Sea Point police station because their lives could be in danger if they were sent to prison.

Heavily armed members of the police anti-gang unit threw a tight security cordon around the court for the men’s appearance.

The attempted murder charge related to Mihalik’s eight-year-old son‚ who was hit by one of two bullets fired into the advocate’s car outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard in Green Point on Tuesday.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in a hit as he dropped his son and teenage daughter at 7.35am. One of the killers walked up to Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz and fired two shots through the driver’s door window.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver VW Polo driven by an accomplice.