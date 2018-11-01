Woman dies after ex sets her alight
Former boyfriend accused of burning Ngcobo woman to death
A man who is accused of dousing his girlfriend with petrol and then setting her alight is due in court on Thursday. Viwe Dalingozi, who is from the Eastern Cape, succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place in a Johannesburg flat on Friday. Police confirmed on Wednesday that Dalingozi’s 27-year-old ex-boyfriend had been arrested and charged with arson and murder.
