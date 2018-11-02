People are gatvol of e-tolls and they should be scrapped.

That was one of the demands of the ANC and others to the government in a memorandum delivered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

Gauteng premier David Makhura called for e-tolls to be scrapped‚ saying that living costs have become “really expensive” and that all South Africans were affected.

“For us‚ as the ANC‚ e-tolls are a cost-of-living issue‚” Makhura said. “We have to find a very different set of options than living people are going to be forced to pay. For many people‚ it is not because they are defiant. They can’t make ends meet… We can’t keep calling on people to dig deeper and deeper into their pockets. They have no pockets left.”

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said in his medium-term budget policy statement last Thursday that South Africans must pay tolls if they wanted decent roads.