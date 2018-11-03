Thousands of social media users have come out to strongly defend well-known publicist and Jabba's wife‚ Lerato Sengadi against the "treatment" she's received at his funeral currently underway in Mahikeng.

Mourners have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Saturday morning to bid farewell to the Bosso hitmaker.

Even though the South Gauteng High Court ruled on Friday afternoon that by law Lerato is Jabba's customary wife‚ it seems the musician's family still does not recognise her.

Lerato filed an urgent court application to halt Jabba's funeral‚ however this was denied by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng‚ who implored her to practise the spirit of ubuntu.

Judge Mokgoatlheng dismissed Robert Tsambo's argument that Lerato was not his wife‚ stating that by law Jabba and Lerato had entered into a customary union.

As Jabba's funeral service got underway social media users noticed how Lerato was seated away from the Tsambo family‚ how Jabba's sister acknowledged everyone except her and how Lerato was not included on the obituary.

A raging debate surrounding the manner in which Lerato has been treated has since dominated the Twitter trends list.

Fans have applauded Lerato's strength and have slammed the "ill-treatment" that women have apparently endured at the hands of in-laws for generations.

HHP took his own life on October 24 after a lengthy battle with depression. He will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at Mmabatho Cemetery.

Here is Jabba's obituary: