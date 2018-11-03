WATCH | Jabba's mom: I feel like a part of me died with you

A sorrowful letter penned by hip-hop star Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's mom has been read out on her behalf at his funeral service currently underway at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

Those close to Jabba have filled the venue to capacity to bid a final farewell to the Bosso hitmaker. It has been an emotionally-charged morning filled with touching tributes and fond memories that Jabba has left behind.

Through the letter Jabba's mom described the pain she feels‚ saying that she still couldn't believe he was gone.

“Boy I can’t believe it’s been 10 days since you left us. Jabu‚ there was an incredible feeling of joy when I saw you take your first breath and an incredible feeling of emptiness when I learned you had taken your last but between those two breaths there are 38 years good years which I'm truly and forever thankful to God for."

Jabba's mom said that even though he was a "giant physically" he had a gentle heart and that the memories they shared would remain with her.

"We will cry and tears will dry‚ but the memory of you will remain. Goodnight my son‚ goodnight my son from mama."

Jabba's wife Lerato Sengadi‚ who faced his family in court in a fight to be recognised as his customary wife just 24 hours before is seated not far from the Tsambo family. The pain and heartbreak she feels after losing the love of her life is evident on her face.

Seated in the front row with the Tsambo family is his son Leano and his mom.

Jabba will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho cemetery after the service.