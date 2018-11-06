News

Judgment on bail bid delayed after magistrate reported ill

By Lulamile Feni - 06 November 2018
The accused are charged with murder and malicious damage to property charges. 
The judgment on the bail application of the seven accused who were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of their Mbizana traditional leader was on Tuesday postponed for Thursday as the magistrate was reported ill.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, said  David Sogoni, 55, Dumisa Phephu, 70, Zandise Xabadiya, 32, Nothemba Cele, 48, Mzimasi Nqukwe 19, Mthokuzisi Deyi, 38, and Ntombifikile Hlabe, 45, who allegedly killed Ndindini village headman Thulani Mjanyelwa, 53, in August, appeared briefly at the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They are charged with murder and malicious damage to property charges. Mjanyelwa was killed allegedly as part of a revenge killing after two boys allegedly implicated him in the torching of a tavern that claimed two lives.

Charges against six others were on September 13 withdrawn due to lack of evidence leading to the offence.

