WATCH | The moment the EFF trolls Malusi Gigaba in parliament (LOL)

Parliament is usually a solemn place - but the EFF never miss an opportunity to shake things up.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session on Tuesday, the EFF trolled home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

EFF's spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked the president if cabinet members should be issued phones without cameras.

"It will save us from some of the embarrassing activities - it doesn't have a camera, it can't even be hacked," said Ndlozi.

It was a clear dig at Gigaba, who responded by waving his little finger at Ndlozi.

Ndlozi's comment comes after a sex tape of Gigaba was leaked last week. Gigaba claimed earlier that blackmailers had hacked his phone and distributed the video.