Kristen leaps to success
Kristen Stockenstrom was recently awarded the Eastern Cape Cecchetti Intermediate Award after only seven months of training in the Cecchetti ballet method. The award, introduced to the province last year, is based on the performance given by candidates during their ballet examinations and is awarded to the most outstanding dancer, out of all the Eastern Cape entries, at the intermediate level.
