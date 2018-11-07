North West police have arrested nine men in connection with the murders of two of Ahmed Kathrada's relatives in Schweizer-Reneke.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh said seven suspects were arrested on Monday and two others on Tuesday.

The arrests come after Kathrada's nephew Yunus Kathrada‚ 65‚ and his son Ahmed‚ 28‚ were killed at their home in the small North West town on Thursday last week.

"The 28-year-old victim [Ahmed] came from church. When he was about to open the door of the house‚ he was overpowered and during this scuffle he was shot. He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival. His father [Yunus] heard the commotion‚ came out and he was also shot by the two suspects on the scene. He died on the scene‚" said Myburgh.

Following the establishment of a task team‚ nine men - aged between 18 and 60 - were arrested.

Myburgh said the police had also confiscated a firearm and two vehicles "believed to have been used during the commission of the murders".

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton said they welcomed the swiftness of the arrests."We hope that it is based on reliable information and that it will lead to speedy prosecution as well.

We wish that this kind of speediness and suddenness is extended to victims of all serious crimes in this country‚" said Balton.Balton said the family was still extremely distraught. "The family have taken comfort in the positive responses and the association that they have had with the police in that area. They had very good co-operation and support from the police."What they have found distressing is that the age of those arrested appears to be very young people and I think that is a cause of huge concern as well‚" he said.

The nine men will appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.