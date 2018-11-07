Public purse is Zuma’s ‘Stalingrad’ weapon: EFF‚ DA

The North Gauteng High Court has heard that the only way former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team were able to employ “Stalingrad” legal tactics by delaying his criminal case for more than a decade was because they had unlimited access to public funds.

This was the argument forwarded by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi‚ who was representing the EFF‚ as they joined the DA to review decisions taken by the state attorney and the presidency to pay Zuma’s personal legal fees.

