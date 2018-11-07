Weeping mom leaves court on hearing child's testimony
The mother of the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly prostituted by four women in Whittlesea in 2016 rushed out of the courtroom crying as her daughter told the court how she was sold to men for sex. The victim told the Komani Regional Court how one of the men she was sold to, who was old enough to be her father, paid R80.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.