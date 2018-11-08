Arrest over teen’s rape

A 36-year-old Dutywa man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Mputhi village on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the victim was on her way home from school on Tuesday afternoon when the rape occurred.

“She came across the suspect who dragged her to the nearby bushes where the victim was allegedly raped.”

Manatha said the suspect disappeared in the bushes and the victim went home where she reported the alleged rape to her mother.

The case was then reported to Dutywa police station. Dutywa police acted swiftly as they traced and arrested the suspect. The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, November 9, on a charge of rape,” Manatha said.