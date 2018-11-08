Cable fault leaves Mthatha in the dark

A cable fault at one of the biggest power sub-stations in Mthatha has been blamed for a power outage that left several areas in the dark, including the city centre and surrounding townships and suburbs, for several hours from late on Wednesday night until 9am on Thursday. King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal spokesman Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed that the interruption to the electricity supply had been due to faulty power cable at the Sidwadwa sub-station which feeds electricity to the city and ...

