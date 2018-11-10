Somali gangs’ battles spill over into streets
Fatal shooting of Sallah outside shop in Port Elizabeth brings to light seedy underworld of internal skirmishes
South African communities where people live and trade are being affected by Somali gangs involved in skirmishes within their own community.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.