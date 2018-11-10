Hotshot dancers set for Jozi showpiece
The cream of the crop of Eastern Cape dancers will on Monday represent the province in a dance extravaganza in Johannesburg. The 10 dancers, some of them leaders of their respective groups, on Friday showcased their dance production at the Guild Theatre in East London, which they will perform with their counterparts from the Free State and the North West on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.