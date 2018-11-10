Hotshot dancers set for Jozi showpiece

The cream of the crop of Eastern Cape dancers will on Monday represent the province in a dance extravaganza in Johannesburg. The 10 dancers, some of them leaders of their respective groups, on Friday showcased their dance production at the Guild Theatre in East London, which they will perform with their counterparts from the Free State and the North West on Monday.

