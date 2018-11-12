Low funds hamper mud schools project
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga admits her department is struggling with the backlog in eradicating mud schools. Speaking in Port St Johns at the opening of the state-of-the-art Dalibango Senior Primary School on Friday in Mancu village as part of the Accelerated School’s Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (Asidi), Motshekga said delivery delays in rural areas were partly because the department was low on funds.
