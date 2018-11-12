New sewing machines a shot in the arm for Mthatha crafters

Deputy arts minister delivers on her promise

It was all ululation and dance at the Mthatha crafters’ imbizo on Friday as a group of industrious women celebrated a gift that will give their work a massive boost. Arts and culture deputy minister Maggie Sotyu delivered on her promise to bring the crafters much-needed industrial sewing machines to boost their sewing output.

